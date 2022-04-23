Of Friday, April 22, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Danielle Gosselin and Aerik Copell, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kora Nova Lynn Copell, born Wednesday.
Halle and Jamie Bertschy, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Oaklynn Rose Bertschy, born Wednesday.
Meranda and Zachery Olsen, of Clarkston, a son, Ashton Franklynn Olsen, born Thursday.
Kathleen Buurkarl and Travis Elliott, of Clarkston, a daughter, Violet Vera Buurkarl, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Gregory John Schmidt and Emma Diasnes Hall, both of Lewiston.
Matthew Paul Kessler and Hanna Marianne Genthe, both of Lewiston.
Jared Todd Smith and Amber Lynn Dayton, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Nicole Dawn Arrasmith and Scott Allen Holbrook, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jacqueline Stuart and Titus Stuart.
Bridgette Renae Knight and Andy Alejandro Estrada.