Of Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Miranda and Spencer Fraga, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kylee Kay Fraga, born Tuesday.
Abigail and Chuck Spurrier, of Lewiston, a son, Dawson Charles Spurrier, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christopher David Williams and Dustie Deliska Jean Sullivan, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Chance L. Hancock against Riley Hancock
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Brian L. Dunn, 61, of Culdesac, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 45 days in jail, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.
Dustin J. Calkins, 34, of Clarkston, two separate charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, sentenced to two identical and concurrent sentences of two years in prison and two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $285.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.
Crime Reports
The carburetor on a 1996 Bayliner boat was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of Snake River Avenue in Lewiston. The carburetor is valued at $655.