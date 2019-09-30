Of Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Stacey and Mark Stevens of Pullman, a son, Silas Edward Stevens, born Friday.
Kristine Rourick and Luke Yates of Lewiston, a son, Asher Alexandre Yates, born Saturday.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Of Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Stacey and Mark Stevens of Pullman, a son, Silas Edward Stevens, born Friday.
Kristine Rourick and Luke Yates of Lewiston, a son, Asher Alexandre Yates, born Saturday.