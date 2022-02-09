Of Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Abagale and Charles Pottenger, of Clarkston, a daughter, Parker Jo Pottenger, born Monday.
Angela West and Dominic Nattell, of Lewiston, a son, Alexander LeRoy Nattell, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Phillip Daniel Calapp, of Lewiston, and Crystal Gail Stover, of Clarkston.
Kenneth Russell Eggars and Lesli Ann Loiseau, both of Walla Walla.
Daniel Christopher Smith and Yolonda Rae Hallberg, both of Lewiston.
Nicholas James Lohman and Tiffany Brooke Cromer, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Tina M. Anderson, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 24.
Brandon S. Morganflash, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.
Sarah R. Robinson, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing suspended pending completion of DUI court.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Samway D. Meshell, 28, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16.
Quintyn G. Leighton, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Nicholas Furnell, 34, of Lapwai, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and LSD), both felonies, and three counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.