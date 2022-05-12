Of Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cayden Shay Nickerson and Kayla Marie Burke, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jacob E. Gaines, 43, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing May 24.
Morissa M. McAtty, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail and 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation 24 months, interlock device five months and fees.
Shawn A. Callahan, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, credited one day, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, interlock device 13 months, supervised probation 364 days and fees.
Andre A. Murillo, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days, interlock device five months and fees.
Augustus R. Stone, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, credited to two days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and fees.
Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Michael T. Luman, 33, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing May 18.
Thomas R. Kellogg, 45, of Valencia, Calif., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 18.
Maurice Jensen, 57, of Valencia, Calif., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 18.
Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans
Anthony D. Ramirez, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 18.