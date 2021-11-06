Of Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sammi and Clay Boyle, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tommi Jo Boyle, born Thursday.
Jennifer and John McKie, of Kendrick, a son, John Darold McKie, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tucker Lea Fisher and Joy Helen Ingram, both of Kendrick.
Ronald Eugene Bishop Jr. and Jamie Pauline Bateman, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Shane M. Johnson, 23, of Winchester, charged with commercial burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.
Jose J. Ortiz, 24, of Pullman, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.
Joseph Knoerr, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.