Of Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sammi and Clay Boyle, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tommi Jo Boyle, born Thursday.

Jennifer and John McKie, of Kendrick, a son, John Darold McKie, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tucker Lea Fisher and Joy Helen Ingram, both of Kendrick.

Ronald Eugene Bishop Jr. and Jamie Pauline Bateman, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Shane M. Johnson, 23, of Winchester, charged with commercial burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.

Jose J. Ortiz, 24, of Pullman, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.

Joseph Knoerr, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.

Tags