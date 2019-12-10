Of Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Fernando Hernea and Laura Caldararu, both of Salinas, Calif.
Lyle John Maynard II, of Juliaetta, and Loretta Ann Stowers, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Frances E. Sepulveda, 37, of Bellflower, Calif., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 18.
Crime Reports
An Apple laptop computer with a value of about $1,400 was reported stolen from a residence on the 2100 block of Hemlock Avenue in Lewiston.
A vending machine was damaged and $100 stolen from it on the 1700 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $300.
A 2018 Toyota Corolla was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on the 1800 block of 11th Avenue in Lewiston. Damage to the mirror and paint was estimated at $500.
A gray 2014 Suzuki motorcycle was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston. The motorcycle, valued at $8,000, was recovered by Lewiston Police in the Normal Hill Cemetery.