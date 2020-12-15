Of Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Garyed Lee Schuroff and Auna Kate Taylor, both of Lewiston.

Richard Benjamin Grant of Clarkston and Casey Ann Marie Andrews of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Genia E. Hassett, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, a pretrail meeting is set for Feb. 18.

Jaysee H. Statton, 24, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property and a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies.

Francis L. Lawrence, 44, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of injury to a child, both felonies.

Jeffrey L. Bentley, 52, of Lewiston, charged with one county of trafficking in heroin and one county trafficking in methamphetamine, both felonies.

Tags

Recommended for you