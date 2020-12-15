Of Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Garyed Lee Schuroff and Auna Kate Taylor, both of Lewiston.
Richard Benjamin Grant of Clarkston and Casey Ann Marie Andrews of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Genia E. Hassett, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, a pretrail meeting is set for Feb. 18.
Jaysee H. Statton, 24, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property and a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies.
Francis L. Lawrence, 44, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of injury to a child, both felonies.
Jeffrey L. Bentley, 52, of Lewiston, charged with one county of trafficking in heroin and one county trafficking in methamphetamine, both felonies.