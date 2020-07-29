Of Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Christine and Seth Blount, of Lewiston, a daughter, Rylie Elise Blount, born Sunday.
Cara and Chad Hibbard, of Lewiston, a son, Briggs Ryan Hibbard, born Monday.
Savannah and Dillon Fisher, of Stites, a son, Bennet Dillon Fisher, born Monday.
Shelby Neuenschwander, of Lewiston, a son, Cannon Dymond Johnson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cory Alan Vaughan and Misty Dawn Habeck, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jacob M. Prentice, 28, of Lewiston, domestic battery in presence of a child, a misdemeanor. Given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 151 days suspended, credit for 29 days served, $937.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended and placed on probation for two years.
Chase L. Bentley, 20, of Grangeville, DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $750 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
A man dressed as a woman was trespassed from the Clarkston Walmart for 30 days for allegedly exposing his genitalia to customers. When asked to leave, he reportedly kicked random cars in the parking lot, according to the police report.