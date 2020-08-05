Of Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Vernon W. Cooper against Kimberly L. Cooper
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Patricia Brewster, 55, of Kendrick, charged with battery against a health care worker, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.
Christopher D. Browne, 55, no address given, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.
Jacob K.L. Gallagher, 21, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.
Anastasia G. Hendershott, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.
Traffic Accidents
A 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Thomas Leavitt, 41, was involved in a wreck on the 4900 block of Snake River Road south of Asotin on Saturday shortly before 2 p.m. Leavitt was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with a possible head injury. A 5-year-old male occupant was not injured in the accident that left the pickup truck partially submerged in the Snake River. The cause of the wreck was distracted driving/texting on a cellphone, according to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
A 1979 Tesla sailboat reportedly flipped in the Snake River on Friday evening at 6:25 p.m. near Roosters in Clarkston. Boat captain Richard Worthington and passenger Gayle Worthington were not injured, according to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime Reports
The front passenger window was reportedly smashed out on a 2000 Mercury Sable in an incident of vandalism on the 3200 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston.