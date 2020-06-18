Of Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kyla Wright and Jeffery Miller, of Lewiston, a son, Keith Lee Miller, born Monday.
Loni Uhlorn and Caleb Sears, of Lewiston, a son, Caison Aurelius Spears, born Tuesday.
Jerica and Joshua Richardson, of Lewiston, a son, Lucas Michael Richardson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Kaleb Coates and Baylee Justine Smith, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Michael L. Leiser against Sheila M. Leiser
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Desirae May Zabel and Timothy Seth Zabel.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jonathan R. Ryan, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. A scheduling conference is set for July 22.
Ramon S. Rios, 54, of Lewiston, domestic battery in presence of a child, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, eight months in jail, credit for pre-sentence time served, 30 days discretionary jail time, $275.50 in fees and placed on probation for five years.
Lindsay D. Thorson, 39, of Pomeroy, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to one year in prison, one year indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary jail time, $585.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Timothy W. Stubblefield, 42, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to one year in prison and 9.75 months of community custody.
Ryan K. Anderson, 33, Lewiston, residential burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, may attend in-patient treatment in lieu of community service.
Zachary C. Melzo, 30, Lewiston, second-degree burglary, second-degree identity theft, first-degree identity theft, sentenced to 12.75 months in prison.
Tigh A. Mitchell, 35, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, telephone harassment.
Ernest L. Robinson, 66, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment.
Saxon D. Lindsey, 27, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree identity theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Bryan C. Herbert, 33, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to three counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft.
Timothy W. Minear, 57, Columbia, Tenn., pleaded innocent to five counts of first-degree rape of a child, five counts of first-degree incest, five counts of first-degree child molestation, five counts of second-degree incest.
Traffic Accidents
A Sunshine Disposal garbage truck struck a Avista pole on the 1000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Lewiston at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday. Damage to the pole was estimated at $3,000.
Fire Calls
A 2007 Toyota Tundra had smoke and flames coming from its engine compartment at Les Schwab at 1400 Main St. in Lewiston at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday. Les Schwab employees used fire extinguishers to knock the fire down. Lewiston Fire Department personnel arrived after to find some smoke coming from the engine compartment. The cause of the fire was likely an electrical issue.
A faulty electrical cord caught some nearby items on fire at the Kenaston Corp. on the 2500 block of East Main Street shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Lewiston Fire Department arrived to find employees had put the fire out.