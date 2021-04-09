Of Thursday, April 8, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Andrew McCabe, of Carrollton, Va., and Claire Elizabeth Ackerman, of Clarkston.
Tyler Randolph Groner, of Moscow, and Maggie Nicole Ferguson, of Caldwell.
Brandon Michael Ray and Haley Normarie Fillipucci, both of Lewiston.
Joseph Earl Robinson and Terra Kapri Heath, both of Lewiston.
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Nicole and Jarett Larson, of Lewiston, a son, Silas Gerard Larson, born Wednesday.
Taylor and Brian Huffman, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nellie Lynn Huffman, born Wednesday.