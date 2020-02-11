Of Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cecelia and Jalon Greene, of Clarkston, a daughter, Amari Taamamno Greene, born Saturday.
Crime Reports
A Galaxy cellphone with a value of $400 was reported stolen from the 3400 block of 11th Street in Lewiston.
An iPhone 8 with a value of $599 was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Snake River Avenue in Lewiston.
Tires with a value of $470 were reported slashed on the 800 block of Tamarack Drive in Lewiston.
A 48-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for disorderly conduct Sunday for allegedly disrupting a service at Trinity Baptist Church on the 800 block of Sycamore Street in Clarkston.