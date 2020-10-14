Of Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ashley and Mohammed Kayed of Lewiston, a son, Colby Nayef Kayed, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Donald Ray Boyles and Lori Diane Gardner, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Nolan R. Laplante against Sara L. LaPlante

Joleen L. Carper against Monte V. Carper

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Bryan M. Hollenbeck, 30, of Genesee, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.

April J. Cook, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.

Kristopher B. Rawson, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.

Judge Michelle Evans

Kayden R. Williams, 19, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for two days served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, $871.90 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 364 days.

