Of Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashley and Mohammed Kayed of Lewiston, a son, Colby Nayef Kayed, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Donald Ray Boyles and Lori Diane Gardner, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Nolan R. Laplante against Sara L. LaPlante
Joleen L. Carper against Monte V. Carper
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Bryan M. Hollenbeck, 30, of Genesee, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.
April J. Cook, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.
Kristopher B. Rawson, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.
Judge Michelle Evans
Kayden R. Williams, 19, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for two days served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, $871.90 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 364 days.