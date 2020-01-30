Of Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Emily and Travis Shriver, of Lewiston, a daughter, Nora Louise Shriver, born Tuesday.

Cassandra and Douglas Cody Hays, of Lewiston, a son, Sloan Barrett Hays, born Tuesday.

Julie and Benjamin Barron, of Lewiston, a daughter, Delilah Ann Barron, born Tuesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Shelbi N. Clear against Jacob M. Clear.

Amanda L. Gilbert against Michael J. Gilbert.

Granted

Jeremy M. Vigil and Shannon A. Courtney.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Ashleigh L. Krieger, 31, 1116 Main St. Unit D, Lewiston, charged with two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Brittany L. Schon, 19, Council, Idaho, DUI younger than 21, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to $1,352.50 in fines and fees with $750 of the fine suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for six months.

Tags

Recommended for you