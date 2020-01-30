Of Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Travis Shriver, of Lewiston, a daughter, Nora Louise Shriver, born Tuesday.
Cassandra and Douglas Cody Hays, of Lewiston, a son, Sloan Barrett Hays, born Tuesday.
Julie and Benjamin Barron, of Lewiston, a daughter, Delilah Ann Barron, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Shelbi N. Clear against Jacob M. Clear.
Amanda L. Gilbert against Michael J. Gilbert.
Granted
Jeremy M. Vigil and Shannon A. Courtney.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Ashleigh L. Krieger, 31, 1116 Main St. Unit D, Lewiston, charged with two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Brittany L. Schon, 19, Council, Idaho, DUI younger than 21, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to $1,352.50 in fines and fees with $750 of the fine suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for six months.