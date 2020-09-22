Of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Danielle Gosselin and Wyatt Black, of Lewiston, a son, Roman John Marshall Black, born Saturday.

Celeste and Devion Ellis, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aveline Lenora Ellis, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Christopher Robert Brown and Brandie Lee Weldon, both of Clarkston.

Lowell C. Walker, of Vancouver, Wash., and Genevieve Jane Long, of Hood River, Ore.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Elizabeth A. Tavernier and Ty Tavernier.

Sabrina B. Duman and Jesse A. Duman.

Christina L. Lake and Jered C. Lake.

Amy M. Knapp and Kelley S. Knapp.

Tags

Recommended for you