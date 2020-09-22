Of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Danielle Gosselin and Wyatt Black, of Lewiston, a son, Roman John Marshall Black, born Saturday.
Celeste and Devion Ellis, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aveline Lenora Ellis, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christopher Robert Brown and Brandie Lee Weldon, both of Clarkston.
Lowell C. Walker, of Vancouver, Wash., and Genevieve Jane Long, of Hood River, Ore.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Elizabeth A. Tavernier and Ty Tavernier.
Sabrina B. Duman and Jesse A. Duman.
Christina L. Lake and Jered C. Lake.
Amy M. Knapp and Kelley S. Knapp.