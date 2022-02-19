Of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Emily and Brian Conder, of Lewiston, a son, Hyrum Noel Conder, born Thursday.

Vivian and Michael Breece, of Lewiston, a son, Parker Jefferson Thullen Breece, born Thursday.

Cori and Nicholas Pinque, of Pierce, a daughter, Evanna Louise Pinque, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Justin John Thompson and Jill Marie Sutton, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Ileah Riggs and Jacob Riggs.

Granted

Angela Anderson and Jeremy Anderson.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Austin D. Burke, 24, of Lewiston, charged with burglary and grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.

Tags