Of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Brian Conder, of Lewiston, a son, Hyrum Noel Conder, born Thursday.
Vivian and Michael Breece, of Lewiston, a son, Parker Jefferson Thullen Breece, born Thursday.
Cori and Nicholas Pinque, of Pierce, a daughter, Evanna Louise Pinque, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin John Thompson and Jill Marie Sutton, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ileah Riggs and Jacob Riggs.
Granted
Angela Anderson and Jeremy Anderson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Austin D. Burke, 24, of Lewiston, charged with burglary and grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.