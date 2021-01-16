Of Friday, Jan. 15, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Miranda and Joshua Williams, of Lewiston, a daughter, Blakely Grey Williams, born Thursday.
Amy and Erik Chase, of Lewiston, a son, Caden Lane Chase, born Thursday.
Nicole Rotella and Thomas Farquharson, of Grangeville, a daughter, Clara Elizabeth Farquharson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nestor Alberto Monreal, of Moscow, and Yamino Haro, of College Place, Wash.
Stephen Dewayne Hampton and Kymm Elizabeth Gresset, both of Grangeville.
Steven Chester Ferguson II and Christy Renee Weiss, both of Lewiston.
Matthew Wayne Quimby and Megan Dawn Delp, both of Lewiston.
Michael Anthony Payne and Josephine M. Van Kampen-Lewis, both of Lewiston.
Eric Richard Jacobson, of Peck, and Haley Ann Evans, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Brian E. Ivie, 49, of Stites, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27.