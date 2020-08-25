Of Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Angellica and Blaine Wallace, of Lewiston, a son, Reece Rodney Wallace, born Sunday.

Alaina and Anthony Brown, of Clarkston, a son, Baker Warner Brown, born Sunday.

Kasey and Presco Leighton, of Orofino, a son, Sawyer Dennis Leighton, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Robert Loren Thouburn III, of Moscow, and Sharon Elizabeth Hurley, of Enterprise, Ore.

Richard Allen Lear and Janet Lynn McKee, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Richard D. Stover and Rachel Ann Robeson, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Tammy K. Iverson and Jeff S. Iverson

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

David L. Vincencio, 37, of Clarkston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.

Joshua L. Harrison, 40, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.

Jonathan L. Smith, 48, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.

Lawsuits

Lisa M. McDonald and Skye McDonald Davis have filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Diane L. Runsvold for alleged injuries and damages in excess of $10,000 arising from a Sept. 13, 2018, traffic crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nez Perce County.

Traffic Accidents

A 34-year-old Asotin woman was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle rollover on State Route 128, 7 miles south of Asotin. According to the Washington State Patrol, Melinda D. Franklin was traveling at a speed too fast for conditions and not wearing a seat belt.

