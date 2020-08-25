Of Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Angellica and Blaine Wallace, of Lewiston, a son, Reece Rodney Wallace, born Sunday.
Alaina and Anthony Brown, of Clarkston, a son, Baker Warner Brown, born Sunday.
Kasey and Presco Leighton, of Orofino, a son, Sawyer Dennis Leighton, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Robert Loren Thouburn III, of Moscow, and Sharon Elizabeth Hurley, of Enterprise, Ore.
Richard Allen Lear and Janet Lynn McKee, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Richard D. Stover and Rachel Ann Robeson, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Tammy K. Iverson and Jeff S. Iverson
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
David L. Vincencio, 37, of Clarkston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.
Joshua L. Harrison, 40, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.
Jonathan L. Smith, 48, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.
Lawsuits
Lisa M. McDonald and Skye McDonald Davis have filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Diane L. Runsvold for alleged injuries and damages in excess of $10,000 arising from a Sept. 13, 2018, traffic crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nez Perce County.
Traffic Accidents
A 34-year-old Asotin woman was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle rollover on State Route 128, 7 miles south of Asotin. According to the Washington State Patrol, Melinda D. Franklin was traveling at a speed too fast for conditions and not wearing a seat belt.