Of Friday, March 5, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Amanda and Michael Skjothaug, of Clarkston, a son, Briar William Skjothaug, born Thursday.

April and Paul Merrill, of Lewiston, a daughter, Morgan Joy Lucia Merrill, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Joe Pollastrini and Molly Pollastrini.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Stephen Callihan and Gennie Roeder.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Jacob N. Wantz, 29, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 17.

Tags