Of Friday, March 5, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amanda and Michael Skjothaug, of Clarkston, a son, Briar William Skjothaug, born Thursday.
April and Paul Merrill, of Lewiston, a daughter, Morgan Joy Lucia Merrill, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Joe Pollastrini and Molly Pollastrini.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Stephen Callihan and Gennie Roeder.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jacob N. Wantz, 29, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 17.