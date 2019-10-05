Of Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Heather and Wesley Schwartz, of Lewiston, a son, Andreas Anthony Schwartz, born Wednesday.
Danielle and Joseph Walton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kaiya Jade Walton, born Wednesday.
Misty Shoemaker and Johnny Courts, of Clarkston, a son, Zaavan Quinn Mickilo Courts, born Wednesday.
Jacqueline and Cody Bell, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lydia Jane Bell, born Thursday.
Tavia Doffing and Skyler Kelso, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paisley Shea Michelle Kelso, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mathew Gerald Warren and Karli Olivia Ann Phillips, both of Lewiston.
James Townsend Mueller and Caitlin Joy Campbell, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Tyler Lee Ambrose and Jacqueline Diane Moser, both of Clarkston.