Of Tuesday, June. 7, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Eric Milton Campbell, of Clarkston, and Lisa Marie Steel, of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Scott Lawrence Baumel and Molly Somers Eggleston, both of Centennial, Colo.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Timothy James Chapman and Kimberly Ashley Evans.
Dawn M. Manby and Grant V. Yeaman.
Granted
Jennifer Sheleen Pernsteiner and Benjamin Adam Pernsteiner.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Robert E. Bennett, 79, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespass.
Daniel L. Harrell, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Shaleia Q. Shomaker, 40, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, domestic violence, third-degree theft.
Kristi L. Kennedy, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Kirsten N. Green, 25, of Lewiston, three counts of second-degree burglary; sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to six months of inpatient treatment, 24 months of supervision.
Casey D. Engle, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to attempted residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a court order.
James D. L. Sams, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to interfering with reporting domestic violence, two violations of a court order, fourth-degree assault.
Daniel J. Courts, 52, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Jeffrey A. Black, 54, of Anatone, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.
Jessica T. Bell, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Dallas M. Holland, 40, of Asotin, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence.
Shaylee M. Meadows, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief.
Kenneth D. Warnock, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.
Steven C. Robinson, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief.