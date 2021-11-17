Of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Timothy Kinder Dyer-Wollesen and Kelsey Lynn Fowler, both of Lewiston.
Philip Thomas Holmes and Laura Pappenhagen Lazzarini, both of Lenore.
Asotin County
Thomas Enos Badgley and Holly Elizabeth Hebbard, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brent Hassell and Lacey Hassell.
Fawnda Bolin and Michael Bolin.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
John Edward Hulsey and Rachelle Marie Hulsey.
Granted
Sara M. Smith and Verdawn Mykael Smith.
Blaze Dugger and Mariama J. Dugger.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Wally R. Ells, 51, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 5.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Crystal Schrecengost, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), with intent to deliver, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 1
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Johnny R. Maltba, 40, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.