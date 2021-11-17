Of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Timothy Kinder Dyer-Wollesen and Kelsey Lynn Fowler, both of Lewiston.

Philip Thomas Holmes and Laura Pappenhagen Lazzarini, both of Lenore.

Asotin County

Thomas Enos Badgley and Holly Elizabeth Hebbard, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Brent Hassell and Lacey Hassell.

Fawnda Bolin and Michael Bolin.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

John Edward Hulsey and Rachelle Marie Hulsey.

Granted

Sara M. Smith and Verdawn Mykael Smith.

Blaze Dugger and Mariama J. Dugger.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Wally R. Ells, 51, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 5.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Crystal Schrecengost, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), with intent to deliver, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 1

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Johnny R. Maltba, 40, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

