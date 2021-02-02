Of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashley Browne and Rudolf Flores of Lewiston, a daughter, Olivia Ann Flores, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Alexander West and Kalli Rene Heustis, both of Lewiston.
Dylan Matthew Fiorenza and Sage Ann Culton, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jeanette Jim-Shippentower, 25, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and DUI, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10.