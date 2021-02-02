Of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ashley Browne and Rudolf Flores of Lewiston, a daughter, Olivia Ann Flores, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Brandon Alexander West and Kalli Rene Heustis, both of Lewiston.

Dylan Matthew Fiorenza and Sage Ann Culton, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Jeanette Jim-Shippentower, 25, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and DUI, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10.

