Of Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ronald Lee McClimans Jr. and Rene L. Skiles, both of Juliaetta.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jeremy D. Fountain, 36, no address provided, felony possession of a controlled substance. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 11.
Chance A. Valpey, 24, 1230 20th Ave., Clarkston, drug trafficking in heroin (2 grams to less than 7 grams), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Doug Robinson
Adam L. Pogue, 41, 1100 Eighth St., Clarkston, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, possession of methamphetamine, DUI, sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Cassandra L. Doty, 33, transient, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree attempted theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail with credit for three days served, 357 days suspended, one-year probation.
Eric S. Rutledge, 34, 0114 24th St., Lewiston, third-degree assault, four counts of violation of a court order, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Michael L. Ziliak, 19, 1398 Bridge St., Clarkston, second-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, sentenced to 120 months with up to life in prison.
Crime Reports
Hand tools and power tools valued at $400 were reported missing after a burglary that occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday morning at the Winter Spirit office at 2100 Main St., Lewiston.