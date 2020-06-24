Of Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Wetalu Rodriguez and Alfred Hawk, of Lewiston, Weeyekinmay Cilla Hawk, a daughter, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jeremy A. McFarland against Nicky M. McFarland
C.M. Morgan Arellanes against Jimmy R. Arellanes
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Boyd D. Brookshier, 58, of Peck, sexual battery, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, credit for two days served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, $1,193.50 in fines and fees, $500 suspended and placed on probation for two years.
Nicholas R. Hiebert, 33, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $500 suspended, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Waleena R. Broncheau, 22, of Kooskia, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours community service in lieu of jail, $888.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 120 days and placed on probation for two years.
Neil D. Reed, 37, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Nicholas S. Carter-Sanford, 40, of Spokane, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail concurrent with federal cases (he is currently serving time in Washington state prison), $352.50 in fines and fees and driver’s license suspended for one year.
Lindsey J. Hardisty, 26, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Patrick M. Kelley, 37, of Pullman, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Crime Reports
A sheep was reported killed by a dog, which remains at large, on the 300 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston.