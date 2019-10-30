Of Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam
Kendra D. Brower, 22, 4325 Lenville Road, Moscow, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. Pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 12.
Denny A. Baldwin, 44, 624 S. Koren Road, Spokane Valley, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. Pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 12.
Jonathan L. Sanchez, 27, a transient, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. Pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 12.
Magistrate Karin Seubert
Brent S. Raney, 38, 208 S. Railroad Ave., Uniontown, DUI, withheld judgment granted, fined $716.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Stephen M. Akre, 42, 873 Red Fir Road, Kooskia, DUI, fined $1,352.50, with $500 suspended, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and credited for eight days served, driver’s license suspended for one year, and placed on probation for two years.
Crime Reports
A rock was reportedly thrown through a bedroom window on the 1100 block of 11th Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $262.
The driver’s side window of a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Highland Avenue was reportedly broken and a chain saw valued at $600 was reported stolen. Damage to the window is estimated at $500.