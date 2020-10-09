Of Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Antoinette Picard and Matthew Enick, of Lapwai, a son, Jo Kanim Enick, born Tuesday.
Jessica and Craig Adams, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lennyn June Adams, born Wednesday.
Kara Miller and Thomas Durst, of Orofino, a daughter, Austynn Ann Durst, born Wednesday.
Paige Bullock and Ryan Kiely, of Lewiston, a son, Max Michael Kiely, born Wednesday.
Jessie Longtin and Ramaldo Leija, of Clarkston, a daughter, Isabella Rene Leija, born Wednesday.
Lacey and Dean Birch, of Lewiston, a son, Peter Michael Birch, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Timothy E. Fisk against Sheri M. Fisk
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Christopher Mark Loseth and Lori Ruth Loseth
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Derrik S. Conley, 31, of Lewiston, injury to child, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison with seven years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, $745.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for eight years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jeremy M. Terry, 35, of Moscow, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set Oct. 28.
Traffic Accidents
Sue Meyers and a minor child were eastbound in the 600 block on 17th Avenue in Lewiston in a 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to crash head-on into a 1986 Chevrolet Suburban, which was pushed into a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was pushed into a 1987 Toyota truck that were all parked along the street. No one was injured in the crash. The Suburban sustained moderate to severe damage, the motorcycle received moderate damage and the truck had minor damage. The mechanical issue was that the minivan could not turn right, which caused the vehicle to hit the parked Suburban, setting off a chain reaction to other nearby parked vehicles. Meyers was cited for driving left of center.