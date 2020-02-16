Of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Earon Peak and Thomas Sykes III, of Lewiston, a daughter, Amelia Vivian LaRaine Sykes, born Friday.
Stephanie and Joshua Roeper, of Orofino, a daughter, Finley Grace Roeper, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bradley Alan Rex and Vanessa Louise Ann Vaughn, both of Moscow.
Wesley Steven Russell and Kierra Faye Ryan, both of Bremerton, Wash.
Case Edgar Stedham and Jamie Michelle Steiner, both of Lewiston.
Cory Alan Narukami and Tasha Jade Kipp, both of Lewiston.
Nicholas Raymond George and Brittany Ann Lycan, both of Lewiston.