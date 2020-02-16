Of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Earon Peak and Thomas Sykes III, of Lewiston, a daughter, Amelia Vivian LaRaine Sykes, born Friday.

Stephanie and Joshua Roeper, of Orofino, a daughter, Finley Grace Roeper, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Bradley Alan Rex and Vanessa Louise Ann Vaughn, both of Moscow.

Wesley Steven Russell and Kierra Faye Ryan, both of Bremerton, Wash.

Case Edgar Stedham and Jamie Michelle Steiner, both of Lewiston.

Cory Alan Narukami and Tasha Jade Kipp, both of Lewiston.

Nicholas Raymond George and Brittany Ann Lycan, both of Lewiston.

