Of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Vanessa and Grant Wilkins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Madison Rose Wilkins, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael Anthony Largin and Christine Mariah Walker, both of Lapwai.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Shawna M. Hopple, 50, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor, pleaded innocent, a pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.

Monica J. Shaw, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and a second or subsequent enhancement for drugs, both felonies, and DUI, a misdemeanor, bond set at $10,000, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 4.

