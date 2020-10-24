Of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Vanessa and Grant Wilkins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Madison Rose Wilkins, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Anthony Largin and Christine Mariah Walker, both of Lapwai.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Shawna M. Hopple, 50, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor, pleaded innocent, a pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.
Monica J. Shaw, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and a second or subsequent enhancement for drugs, both felonies, and DUI, a misdemeanor, bond set at $10,000, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 4.