Of Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Calista Berger and Austen Pedersen, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sophia Anne Pedersen, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Andrew John Challinor, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kelsie Katherine Nollmann, of Lewiston.
Paul Christian Farr and Krystal Kelley Sherrill, both of Lewiston.
Timothy Arlen Rogers and Amy Marie Knapp, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Gene Weber and Katelynn Jo Haight, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Chase A. Allen, 28, of Lewiston, charged with three counts of grand theft and one count aiding and abetting burglary in two separate cases, all felonies. Pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft and aiding and abetting burglary. Other charges to be dismissed. Sentencing set for Aug. 10.
Anthony A. Lassiter, 31, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Pleaded guilty, sentencing set for Aug. 11.
Tabatha J. Niblack, 24, of Helena, Mont., charged with grand theft, a felony. Pleaded guilty, sentencing set for Aug. 10.
Steven C. R. Walker, 29, of Clarkston, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. Pleaded guilty to one count, remaining counts to be dismissed. Sentencing set for May 26.
Harley D. Jordan, 28, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of grand theft, one count of burglary, and one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft, remaining counts to be dismissed. Sentencing set for Aug. 10.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Joshua Longfellow, 23 of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1. Asking for $100,000, set bond for $50,000, pre-trial release, no contact order with alleged victim.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Kari E. Johnson-Decicio, 54, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.
Thomas C. Prior, 25, of Asotin, first-degree burglary, custodial assault, sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Amanda E. Schroeder, 24, of Grangeville, second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, sentenced to 19 days in jail and one year of supervision.
Daniel S. Burnett Jr., 54, of Clarkston, residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a domestic violence court order, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 36.75 months in prison and 36.75 months of community custody.
Reggie D. Leinweber, 72, a Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment with a special deadly weapon enhancement, second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.