Of Friday, April 10, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Miranda Cawthon and Dace Squires, of Lewiston, a son, Bryson Michael Squires, born Tuesday.

Jordan Ball and Logan Blewett, of Lewiston, a daughter, Blair Elaine Blewett, born Wednesday.

Alicia and Kenneth Reed, of Lewiston, a son, Thomas Rowan Reed, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Miranda L. Cooper and Kasey C. Enyeart, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

John D. Needham and Sarah K. Needham

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Jerri R. Hayden, 54, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 6.

Tags

Recommended for you