Of Friday, April 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Miranda Cawthon and Dace Squires, of Lewiston, a son, Bryson Michael Squires, born Tuesday.
Jordan Ball and Logan Blewett, of Lewiston, a daughter, Blair Elaine Blewett, born Wednesday.
Alicia and Kenneth Reed, of Lewiston, a son, Thomas Rowan Reed, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Miranda L. Cooper and Kasey C. Enyeart, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
John D. Needham and Sarah K. Needham
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jerri R. Hayden, 54, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 6.