Of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Savannah Runningrabbit and Newton Pollan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Axtynn Story Pollan, born Saturday.
Morgan Turner, of Clarkston, a son, Berlin Flynn-Thomas Turner, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Guy Buster Burnette and Adena Danielle Burnette, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Eric A. Eberhardt, 60, of Lewiston, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 2.
Christopher D. Murphy, 55, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
Joshua E. Roetcisoender, 38, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference set for Dec. 2.
Jordon L. Russell, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 12.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Laura L. Johnson, 53, of Moscow, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 15.