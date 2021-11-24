Of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Savannah Runningrabbit and Newton Pollan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Axtynn Story Pollan, born Saturday.

Morgan Turner, of Clarkston, a son, Berlin Flynn-Thomas Turner, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Guy Buster Burnette and Adena Danielle Burnette, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Eric A. Eberhardt, 60, of Lewiston, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 2.

Christopher D. Murphy, 55, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.

Joshua E. Roetcisoender, 38, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference set for Dec. 2.

Jordon L. Russell, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 12.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Laura L. Johnson, 53, of Moscow, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 15.

