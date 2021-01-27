Of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Adrian W. Fister-Lamere, 34, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both felonies. Sentencing set for Feb. 4.
Meaghan C. Slaney, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 11.
Ray W. Parmer, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years old, a felony. Scheduling conference set for March 3.
Chris A. Prelle, 59, of Long Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, both felonies. Scheduling conference set for March 10.
Judith G. Enick, 32, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 3.
Darrell L. Christopher, 45, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 3.
Monica J. Shaw, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Thursday.