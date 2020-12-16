Of Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Lacey and Kyle Meredith of Lewiston, a son, Crew Henry Meredith, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kazim Ul Islam and Mariah Shavonne Anderson, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Monica Montero and Wade Anthony Beeler, both of Clarkston.

Behakong B. Ugbe and Arlene L. Arzu, both of Asotin.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Anthony D. Snyder, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to attempted strangulation, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 27.

Joshua S. Lueck, 27, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 27.

Sean A. Patterson, 46, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 6.

