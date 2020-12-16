Of Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lacey and Kyle Meredith of Lewiston, a son, Crew Henry Meredith, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kazim Ul Islam and Mariah Shavonne Anderson, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Monica Montero and Wade Anthony Beeler, both of Clarkston.
Behakong B. Ugbe and Arlene L. Arzu, both of Asotin.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Anthony D. Snyder, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to attempted strangulation, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 27.
Joshua S. Lueck, 27, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 27.
Sean A. Patterson, 46, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 6.