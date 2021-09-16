Of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaitlynn and Zachary Sims, of Clarkston, a son, Noah James Sims, born Tuesday.
Ashley Beale and Elijah Webb, of Lewiston, a daughter, Alailah Grace Leanne Webb, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tori Lawrence Petitioner and Brayden Lawrence.
Nancy Kramer and Samuel Coffey.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Brittany Rachelle Bergman and Jacob Dustin Bergman.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Joshua A. Parks, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to commercial burglary, a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year.
Walter E. Sanders, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to eluding an officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Sentenced to 18 months in prison, driver’s license suspended two years upon completion of sentence, and court costs.
Michael V. Armstrong, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Victorio I. Aceveda, 42, of Lewiston, charged with second or subsequent excessive DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29.
Judge Michelle Evans
Miriam L. McBride, 61, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI and open container, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 suspended, 36 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
David A. Fortine, 38, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Austin M. Miller, 23, of Emmett, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
John F. McKenith, 25, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, 48 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Brittani Nagle, 31, of Boise, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 54 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Jayden R. Musgrove, 18, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 suspended, 36 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.