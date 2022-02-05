Of Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashley Clark and Brandon Anderson, Sr., of Lewiston, a son, Brandon Dean Anderson, Jr., born Wednesday.
Randi and James Nicholson, of Juliaetta, a son, Kane Daniel Nicholson, born Wednesday.
Jesse and Tate Witters, of Anatone, a son, Gus Robert Lee Witters, born Thursday.
Konnar Tousley and Jimmy Ball, of Clarkston, a son, Russell Lee Jaymes Ball, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ronald Earl Burk and Jessican Jean Hines, both of Deary.
Zachary Fortunato Decicio and Tatum C. Willits, both of Lewiston.
Jerry Lee Deforest and Lorena May Crichton, both of Clarkston.
Matthew Jay Goodson, of Moscow, and Madison Ashley Edwards, of Pullman.
Divorces
Nez Perce County Filed
Fred Stephens and Geraldine Stephens.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Garry B. Johnson, 55, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for March 9.
Craig J. Stanley, 33, of Richland, Wash., charged with battery on an officer, a felony, and resisting/obstructing and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.