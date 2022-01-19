Of Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jonna and Clinton Holthaus, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Nori Kaydence Holthaus, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Leroy Alison Lewis Jr., of Lewiston, and Lindsay Kay King, of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Brandee C. Feldman, 37, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16.
Tyler J. Poe, 18, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of battery on an officer, both felonies, and resisting and creating a public nuisance, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 2.
Alex J. Ellenwood, 33, homeless, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine), both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.
Nathan R. Lamere, 37, of Spokane, charged with felon in possession of a firearm with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and three counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.
Matthew B. Hollon, 65, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.
Kirsten N. Green, 25, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, and petty theft and providing false information, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.
Zachary J. Fanjul, 31, of Clarkston, charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault, both felonies, and battery and petty theft, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.