Of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Quinten Storm Crouch and Christin Elizabeth Cole, both of Lewiston.
Crime Reports
Gift cards, a checkbook, driver’s license, credit cards, gift certificates and cash with a total value of $915 were reported stolen from a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban on the 4000 block of Eagle Court in Lewiston.
A counterfeit $100 bill was reportedly passed at O’Reilly Auto Parts on the 1100 block of 21st Street in Lewiston.
A Kindle Fire, jewelry, baseball cards and clothing with an estimated total value of $9,480 was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Sixth Street in Lewiston.
The passenger side window on a 2000 Dodge Dakota was reported cracked in an incident of vandalism at the Evergreen Motel on the 2100 block of Third Avenue North in Lewiston. Damage was estimated at $250.