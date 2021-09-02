Of Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chelsea and Blake Boyle, of Juliaetta, a son, Briggs Andrew Boyle, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Timothy Michael Willmon II and Faith Elizabeth Curry, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Allen Jones and Jessica Lynn Wilkins, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Casey Pitcher and Lindsay Horne.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Carrie Marksmeier and Eric Marksmeier.
Whitney Samantha Dobyns and Richardo Suarez.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Josiah D. Broncheau-Cano, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and third-degree assault.
Christin E. Cole, 31, of Lewiston, two counts of third-degree assault, sentenced to 34 days in jail with credit for four days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Brandon T. Eddins, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to third-degree rape of a child.
Nathan T. Tannahill, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree assault with a special deadly weapon enhancement, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with a special deadly weapon enhancement.
John R. Lunde, 46, of Vallejo, Calif., pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree assault, domestic violence.
Martin Nisley, 60, of Elizabeth, Colo., pleaded innocent to second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree identity theft, and two counts of second-degree possessing stolen property.
Francis Davis, 60, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree assault with a firearm, special enhancements.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Roger A. Hecht, 69, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to assault, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 suspended, up to six months probation, fines and court costs.
Sarah R. Robinson, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 170 suspended, 84 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Robert C. Risley, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to five days in jail, suspended in lieu of 60 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Andrew C. Pierce, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Shawn M. Benson, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Shawnanaya L. Bunch, 35, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to DUI and resisting officers, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 100 days in jail with 98 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Ronnie L. Smartlowit, 51, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI and resisting officers, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Blake N. Allen, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Crime Reports
An easy chair valued at $10 was reported stolen from the drop-off area at St. Vincent De Paul in Clarkston and recovered at Gateway Park, across the street from Taco Time.