Of Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kaylee and Chris Squires, of Clearwater, a daughter, Rylan Grace Squires, born Sunday.

Randee Bedard and Joshua Taylor, of Clarkston, a son, Cooper John Taylor, born Sunday.

Katelyn Shipley and Jordan Garnes, of Lewiston, a son, Roman Klon Garnes, born Sunday.

Ada Scott and Asineom Painter, of Juliaetta, a son, Arrius Ray Painter, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Francis Ellsworth and Diane Ellsworth

Granted

Cherie R. Unger and William R. Unger

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Kelly C. Lesley, 40, of Metairie, La., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for April 14.

Tara R. Wilson, 40, of Gresham, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for April 14.

Hunter W. Bond, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Accepted into drug court for all future hearings.

Johanna M. Halsey, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 12.

Dwayne B. Pike, 61, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and DUI, a misdemeanor. Accepted into mental health court for all future hearings.

Chelsea R. Yager, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Scheduling conference set for May 27.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Tyrone A. Paul, 34, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.

Joseph P. Hart, charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Shawn A. Callahan, 28, of Clarkston, cyberstalking, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.

Rafael A. Barrero, 58, of Clarkston, possession of methadone with intent to deliver, sentenced to 366 days in prison.

Kristopher A. Brennan, 40, of Lewiston, violation of a court order, domestic violence, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 30 months in prison, followed by 30 months of community supervision.

Steve E. Edelman, 36, of Lewiston, harassment, domestic violence, sentenced to 364 days in jail, credit for two days served, remaining 362 days suspended.

James D. L. Sams, 33, violation of a court order, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.

