Of Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaylee and Chris Squires, of Clearwater, a daughter, Rylan Grace Squires, born Sunday.
Randee Bedard and Joshua Taylor, of Clarkston, a son, Cooper John Taylor, born Sunday.
Katelyn Shipley and Jordan Garnes, of Lewiston, a son, Roman Klon Garnes, born Sunday.
Ada Scott and Asineom Painter, of Juliaetta, a son, Arrius Ray Painter, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Francis Ellsworth and Diane Ellsworth
Granted
Cherie R. Unger and William R. Unger
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Kelly C. Lesley, 40, of Metairie, La., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for April 14.
Tara R. Wilson, 40, of Gresham, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for April 14.
Hunter W. Bond, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Accepted into drug court for all future hearings.
Johanna M. Halsey, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 12.
Dwayne B. Pike, 61, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and DUI, a misdemeanor. Accepted into mental health court for all future hearings.
Chelsea R. Yager, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Scheduling conference set for May 27.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tyrone A. Paul, 34, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.
Joseph P. Hart, charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Shawn A. Callahan, 28, of Clarkston, cyberstalking, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Rafael A. Barrero, 58, of Clarkston, possession of methadone with intent to deliver, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Kristopher A. Brennan, 40, of Lewiston, violation of a court order, domestic violence, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 30 months in prison, followed by 30 months of community supervision.
Steve E. Edelman, 36, of Lewiston, harassment, domestic violence, sentenced to 364 days in jail, credit for two days served, remaining 362 days suspended.
James D. L. Sams, 33, violation of a court order, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.