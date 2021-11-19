Of Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Frances Walker and Ronald Williamson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Remi Joy Williamson, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Benjamin Charles Szirony and Joselynn Raeann Nase, both of Toledo, Ohio.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

RaeDaun Dreadfulwater and Timothy Dreadfulwater.

David Villopoto and Darla Villopoto.

Granted

Susan Irby and Jacob Brewer.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Zane Alexander Campany and Karissa Lynn Campany.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Cecelia F. Alvarez, 25, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison, suspended, up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Kyler J. Paine, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Timothy L. Hassett, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.

