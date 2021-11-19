Of Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Frances Walker and Ronald Williamson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Remi Joy Williamson, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Benjamin Charles Szirony and Joselynn Raeann Nase, both of Toledo, Ohio.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
RaeDaun Dreadfulwater and Timothy Dreadfulwater.
David Villopoto and Darla Villopoto.
Granted
Susan Irby and Jacob Brewer.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Zane Alexander Campany and Karissa Lynn Campany.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Cecelia F. Alvarez, 25, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison, suspended, up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Kyler J. Paine, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Timothy L. Hassett, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.