Of Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sara and Rowdy Snodderly, of Clarkston, a daughter, Rowan Elise Snodderly, born Tuesday.

Taylor and Randy Buono, of Lewiston, a daughter, Navy Tennesyn Buono, born Tuesday.

Kaylee Adams and Nathan Tannahill, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lakelynn Renee Tannahill, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Dodd Wood Snodgrass and Rebecca Lynn Fromdahl, both of Lewiston.

Nicholas John Galloway, of Lenore, and Taylor Rae Shirey, of Pullman.

