Of Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sara and Rowdy Snodderly, of Clarkston, a daughter, Rowan Elise Snodderly, born Tuesday.
Taylor and Randy Buono, of Lewiston, a daughter, Navy Tennesyn Buono, born Tuesday.
Kaylee Adams and Nathan Tannahill, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lakelynn Renee Tannahill, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dodd Wood Snodgrass and Rebecca Lynn Fromdahl, both of Lewiston.
Nicholas John Galloway, of Lenore, and Taylor Rae Shirey, of Pullman.