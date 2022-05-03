Of Monday, May 2, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Robin and Matthew Lynch, of Clarkston, a son, Eli Fox Lynch, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Lane Thomas Hartwig and Johanna Maria Ponce, both of Lewiston.
Lawrence Eugene Jones and Sydney Elizabeth Fleshman, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Lindsay Elizabeth Winkle and Ryan Lee Hudson, both of Lewiston.
Shanna Lynn Courtney and Jesse Jay Willeck, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Chantzelor Burbage, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, two years determinate, two years indeterminate, felony probation four years and fees.
Billy J. Henry, 38, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty, withheld judgment to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary, felony probation three years, 100 hours of community service and fees.
David D. Lawrence, 63, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, two years determinate, four years indeterminate, felony probation six years and fees.
Deanne M. Palmer, 50, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine, heroin), a felony. Sentenced to one year and six months jail determinate, three years and five months indeterminate, and fees.
Jeremy W. Pitman, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine, heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, three years determinate, four years indeterminate; five years felony probation; 100 hours community service; and fees.