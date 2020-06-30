Of Monday, June 29, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brianna Skinner and Chase Shirley, of Clarkston, a daughter, Anastazia Alaine Lea Shirley, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
DePaul Jordan Blunt and Elizabeth Marie Lowell-Forker, both of Lewiston.
Timothy Lee Jewett and Jo Lee Nicklas, both of Clarkston.
Stephen Lyle Brazwell and Kylie Raine Sullins, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tyson B. Hollingsworth against Jodee L. Hollingsworth
Crime Reports
A panel of glass was reportedly shattered on the back deck of a home backing up to a golf course on the 3800 block of Country Club Drive in Lewiston in an incident categorized as vandalism. It is believed a golf ball shattered the glass. Damage is estimated at $300.
A Springfield XD handgun was reported stolen from a garage at a residence on the 1900 block of Birch Court in Lewiston. The handgun is valued at $500.
Two rifles were reported stolen from a vehicle at One Stop at 726 21st St. in Lewiston. A rock was thrown through the windshield causing $100 in damage and a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic long rifle and a .22 caliber bolt action of an unknown make were reported stolen. The rifles were valued at $300.
A Macbook laptop computer was reported stolen out of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata possibly from ATK on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston or from the owner’s Clarkston residence. The computer is valued at $1,200.
The passenger side and front bumper paint job on a 2014 Mazda MZ-2 was damaged in a hit-and-run collision at Smokes and Suds at 134 Thain Road in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $1,500.