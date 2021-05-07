Of Thursday, May 6, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayla and Kyle Greene, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lindee Leigh Greene, born Wednesday.
Jessie and Cody Jones, of Lewiston, a son, Jett Nash Jones, born Wednesday.
Samantha Mefford and Dustin Wendt, of Clarkston, a daughter, Evalynn Sage Wendt, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Don Edward Duncan Jr. and Leona Marie Hall, both of Lewiston.
Andrew David Meyer, of Juliaetta, and Joanna Christie Powell, of Kendrick.
Robert Dennis Caimi II and Samantha Jean Harrington, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Zachary C. Melzo, 31, of Airway Heights, Wash., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to seven years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.