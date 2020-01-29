Of Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cassandra and James Carlson, of Lewiston, a son, Arlo James Carlson, born Monday.
Macie and Lukas Ellsworth, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brenley Rae Ellsworth, born Monday.
Tiffany Poxleitner and Cortney Thompson, of Lewiston, a son, Hunter Patrick Thompson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Mary Elizabeth Reese and Howard Allan Hayes, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Buffi J. Sigtia and Kunal Sigtia.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Tori Ann Sarmiento and Bryce Aaron Sarmiento
Lorena Crichton and Monte Boyd Crichton
Bryan Douglas Gillespie and Rosalind Gillespie
James Alan Carpenter and Madelyn Ember Carpenter
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
ShaDeen A. Haller, 25, 2126 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 5.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Samuel J. Antell, 52, Lapwai, DUI, a misdemeanor, given withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Heather A. Moore, 35, 1533 Bryden Drive, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Elijah J. Calkins, 18, Lapwai, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Hugh O. Nichols, 83, 3717 20th St., Lewiston, DUI excessive, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and credit for three days served, 84 hours of community service in lieu of seven days jail, $252.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Crime Reports
The interior wall of a storage unit was damaged in a reported burglary on the 3700 block of Airpointe Place in Lewiston. Damage to the wall was estimated at $400.