Of Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
Births
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lacey and Dean Birch, of Lewiston, a daughter, Remington Brooke Birch, born Monday.
Makenna Gilmore and Isaac Crow, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ophelia Rae Crow, born Monday.
Meagan and Jesse Tennant, of Pomeroy, a son, Tate Stephen Tennant, born Monday.
Hailee and Brett Gaulke, of Grangeville, a daughter, Lydia Janel Gaulke, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joshua Jay Hudson and Trista Kay King, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michael R. Hobbs, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended and credited with two days served, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $852.50 in fees.
Mark C. McCammon, 59, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 6 months supervised probation and pay $716.90 in fees.
Venus L. Lezard, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended and credited with one day served, 12 hours community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 120 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $1,359.70.
Cynthia L. Lloyd, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Tristan L. Bremer, 18, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing Sept. 14.
David R. Johnson, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and introducing or attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. Preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jason R. Lee, 41, of Lewiston, charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin, hydrocodone, morphine), all felonies. Preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Seth W. Biggs, 34, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Satana L. Estes, 45, of Peck, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
