Of Monday, July 27, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Thomas Allen Painter and Ericka Yannet Velazquez, both of Lewiston.
Lonnie Hunter Barreiros and Michelle Lynn Fowler, both of Lewiston.
Mackenzie Bee Trzil and Kara Grace Beseler, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Dwayne J. Harris against Patchena Whitney
Danielle B. Keane against Houston R. Keene
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
James S. Alldrin, 38, of Ahsahka, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5.
Austin J. Peebles-Newton, 25, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5.
Crime Reports
The front passenger window on a 2004 Toyota 4Runner and the rear passenger window of a 2014 Honda Accord were reportedly smashed out at the Super 8 Hotel on the 3100 block of North-South Highway in Lewiston. The total damage to the two vehicles was $400.
The driver’s side door and rear quarter panel of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro were reportedly damaged by keys on the 1800 block of 16th Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,000.