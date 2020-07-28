Of Monday, July 27, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Thomas Allen Painter and Ericka Yannet Velazquez, both of Lewiston.

Lonnie Hunter Barreiros and Michelle Lynn Fowler, both of Lewiston.

Mackenzie Bee Trzil and Kara Grace Beseler, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Dwayne J. Harris against Patchena Whitney

Danielle B. Keane against Houston R. Keene

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

James S. Alldrin, 38, of Ahsahka, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5.

Austin J. Peebles-Newton, 25, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5.

Crime Reports

The front passenger window on a 2004 Toyota 4Runner and the rear passenger window of a 2014 Honda Accord were reportedly smashed out at the Super 8 Hotel on the 3100 block of North-South Highway in Lewiston. The total damage to the two vehicles was $400.

The driver’s side door and rear quarter panel of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro were reportedly damaged by keys on the 1800 block of 16th Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,000.

Tags

