Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lizette Salgado, of Lewiston, a daughter, Janney Marie Salgado, born Friday.
Jordan Barbee and Jace Hill, of Lewiston, a son, Ledger Lee Hill, born Sunday.
Makenzee and Nathaniel Rupp, of Clarkston, a daughter, Parker J Rupp, born Sunday.
Morgan Adams and Austin Bird, of Orofino, a daughter, Remi Kaye Bird, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Taylor M. Lydon, 31, of Lewiston, charged possession of a controlled substance (morphine), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance and providing false information to law enforcement, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.
Donnelly C. Coplan, 37, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin, methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.
Brandon S. Morganflash, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of insurance, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.
David B. Soderberg, 37, of Lewiston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22.